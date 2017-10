× Power outage in East Memphis cancels class at U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A power outage is forcing the University of Memphis to cancel classes Friday morning.

MLGW says more than 4,700 people are without power as of 9 a.m., mostly concentrated in East Memphis inside the I-240 loop. The utility expects to have power back on by 11 a.m.

But that’s not soon enough for morning classes at the U of M. President David Rudd tweeted that classes were canceled due to the outage.