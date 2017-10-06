New Grizzlies take downtown tour of Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the Memphis Grizzlies prepare for the 2017-18 season they are making sure the new faces on the team are comfortable in their new city. Friday afternoon the Grizzlies took nine new players to this year's team on a bus tour of some of Memphis' downtown landmarks. Dillon Brooks, Mario Chalmers, Tyreke Evans, Vince Hunter, Ben McLemore, Durand Scott, Ivan Rabb, Kobi Simmons and Rade Zagorac took the tour on Friday in a double decker bus that made stops at the Grizzlies Prep Charter School, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and the National Civil Rights Museum. The Grizzlies open their 17th season in Memphis on October 18th against Minnesota in FedExForum.