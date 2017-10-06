Mempho Music Festival kicks off, Farm Road closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Mempho Music Festival kicked off this afternoon at Shelby Farms Park. 10,000 people are expected to attend the weekend event. As such, there are some traffic accommodations being made.

Farm Road, between Mullins Station and Walnut Grove, will close today at 6 pm until 2 am. Then, tomorrow, from 9 am until 2 am.

This is so general admission ticket holders can have a safe place to park on one side of Farm Road, and then safely cross the road to get to the festival. Those ticket holders can access Farm Road from Walnut Grove so that they can park.

As you can imagine, if the road were left open, traffic would likely get cluttered and festival-goers might have to dodge cars as they cross Farm Road.

Natalie Wilson is with Shelby Farms Park.

"We want safety. Safety first on everything we do in the visitor’s experience in the park. So, yeah, we think closing the road, allowing people to park, and then we have a safe walk into the festival is the best way," Wilson says.

VIP ticket holders have parking access off Mullins Station and Walnut Grove.