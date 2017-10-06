Memphis looks to bounce back against U-Conn Friday following tough loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A short week is pretty much what the Tigers needed after suffering a blowout loss Saturday at Central Florida.

The quicker they could forget that game, and have to focus on another opponent, the better.

The Tigers flew to Connecticut on Thursday afternoon for a nationally televised Friday night game against U-Conn.

Tigers quarterback Riley Ferguson may be licking his chops as he looks to bounce back from an awful game against Central Florida when Ferguson threw three interceptions and fumbled once,

It was pretty obvious Ferguson was pressing last weekend, trying to make something happen instead of taking what the defense gave him.

Lesson learned, with Ferguson now getting ready to face a U-Conn team that has the worst pass defense in the American Conference, giving up 380 yeards a game through the air.

"Sky's the limit, you know, if we're going out and you know hitting everything on all cylinders, it's hard to stop us, but when I'm going out and turning the ball over and not taking care of it, it can be a long season," Ferguson said, "and you know a lot of different things can happen on offense you know so I just have to be smart with the football, that's the main thing, as long as we have the football in our hands and don't give it to the other team, that's a positive for us."

Coach Mike Norvell summed it up:

"The offense just needs to go out and play football you know we need not turn the ball over, we need to establish the run and we've gotta, we've gotta make the play when we get the opportunity to make the play."