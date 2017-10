× Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is recovering Friday after an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Police say the man was shot near Person Avenue and Pillow Street across from Hamilton High School.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

S far, police have made no arrests. If you have information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.