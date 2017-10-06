× Man found shot in Southaven Burger King

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police were called to a Burger King on Church Road about 1 p.m. Friday, where they found a man who had been shot.

It’s believed that the shooting occurred in the warehouses on Research Drive, Southaven Police Chief Steve Pirtle said.

The man was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, but his condition was unknown.

Pirtle said a suspect was in custody, but the investigation was in its early stages Friday afternoon. No charges have yet been filed, Pirtle said.