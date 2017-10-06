× Hurricane Shelters opening in Jackson Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In preparation of Nate, several shelters are scheduled to open on Saturday, October 7.

Here a list of locations:

Jackson County – 8:00 AM opening

East Jackson County Safe Room, 18413 Highway 613, Hurley, MS 39555

Central Jackson County Community Safe Room, 5500 Ball Park Rd, Vancleave, MS 39565

West Jackson County Safe Room, 13000 Walker Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Harrison County – 2:00 PM opening

*County Farm Rd Safe Room, 15035 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

*D’Iberville High School, 15625 Lamey Bridge Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532

*West Harrison High School, 10399 County Farm Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503

*Lobouy Safe Room, 9509 Lobuoy Rd, Pass Christian, MS 39571

*Saucier/Lizana Safe Room, 23771 Saucier-Lizana Rd, Saucier, MS 39574

Forrest County – 2:00 PM opening

Forrest County Safe Room, 946 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

George County – 4:00 PM opening

Agricola Community Center, 3161 Cooks Corner Rd, Lucedale, MS 39452

Benndale Community Center, 5207 Hwy 26 W, Lucedale, MS 3945

Pet-friendly shelters are indicated with asterisks*. If you seek shelter with pets, consult your County Emergency Director for pet-friendly shelters. All pets in pet-friendly shelters must be crated in the shelter.

Here is a list of recommended items:

Medications

Food items for persons with dietary restrictions

Clothing

Assistive Devices

Make sure you bring the following items with you:

Leash and collar

Kennel or crate

Bedding

At least one week supply of food and water

Vaccination records

Medications

Bags for sanitary needs or kitty litter with enclosed container