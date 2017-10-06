× Family of slain New Orleans firefighter increases reward to find killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a New Orleans firefighter killed in a Memphis nightclub shooting added $10,000 to the reward money to find his killer Friday.

Gregory Howard was caught in a shootout as he headed for the doors of the Mynt Lounge near Hacks Cross and Bill Morris Parkway in August. He was in town for a basketball tournament.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, Howard was a nine year veteran of the department and leaves a wife and two children.

Although surveillance video was released showing a man waving a gun outside the club around the time of the event, Howard’s killer still has not been found.

The total reward for information leading to an arrest is now $11,000.