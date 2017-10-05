Vanderbilt LifeFlight emergency base to be built in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter base will soon be a reality in Gibson County.

The emergency base will be located at the Humboldt Municipal Airport — a strategic location that allows their crews to cover a 120-mile area.

The aircraft itself is a twin engine Airbus Helicopter H-135 that can fly over 150 miles per hour and is inundated with a state-of-the-art navigation system and a communications and avionics package that includes night vision and terrain warning systems. There’s also enough space inside that allows nurses full access to the patient while in flight.

Officials said having access to the emergency base allows emergency personnel to respond faster in emergency situations when time is of the essence.

Crews will also perform hospital to hospital transfers so patients can receive proper care at the right centers.

The base represents a $10 million investment in Gibson County. It’s an investment that Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said will have an impact on the area as they begin redevelopment.

“Just having a service of Vanderbilt LifeFlight’s caliber will ensure our residents will receive care from a quality organization like Vanderbilt University Medical Center,” he said. “One of the most positive and beneficial impacts to our city will be not only the service provided, but the visual statement it would make as Vanderbilt enters our city.”

“The Humboldt Airport has started the turn for a new direction. We are upgrading the look of the airport and we are putting out the word that we are open for business and it’s a new day here at the Humboldt Airport,” he added.

Construction is set to begin soon with the base scheduled to open by the end of the year.