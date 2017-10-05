TDEC seeks feedback on west Tennessee state parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Environment and Conservation is seeking feedback from residents and visitors on Tennessee state parks.

Specifically, the state wants to hear about the parks’ conditions, amenities, recreation options and other services available to guests. They added that the feedback from the surveys will allow officials to make necessary changes in the future.

Residents are asked to only fill out a survey for parks they have visited.

West Tennessee State Parks include:

Big Cypress Tree State Natural Area

Big Hill Pond State Park

Chickasaw State Park

David Crockett State Park

Dunbar Cave State Park

Fort Pillow State Historic Park

Johnsonville State Historic Park

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Mousetail Landing State Park

Natchez Trace State Park

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

Paris Landing State Park

Pickwick Landing State Park

Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park

Port Royal State Park

Reelfoot Lake State Park

T.O. Fuller State Park

To participate, click here.