TDEC seeks feedback on west Tennessee state parks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Environment and Conservation is seeking feedback from residents and visitors on Tennessee state parks.
Specifically, the state wants to hear about the parks’ conditions, amenities, recreation options and other services available to guests. They added that the feedback from the surveys will allow officials to make necessary changes in the future.
Residents are asked to only fill out a survey for parks they have visited.
West Tennessee State Parks include:
- Big Cypress Tree State Natural Area
- Big Hill Pond State Park
- Chickasaw State Park
- David Crockett State Park
- Dunbar Cave State Park
- Fort Pillow State Historic Park
- Johnsonville State Historic Park
- Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
- Mousetail Landing State Park
- Natchez Trace State Park
- Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park
- Paris Landing State Park
- Pickwick Landing State Park
- Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park
- Port Royal State Park
- Reelfoot Lake State Park
- T.O. Fuller State Park
To participate, click here.
36.162664 -86.781602