St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office issues another warning of deputy impersonator

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — When you see blue lights in your rear-view mirror, your first instinct is probably to pull over. But deputies in St. Francis County say think twice if those lights are flashing in the grill of an unmarked white Charger.

“The sheriff has given us one task, and it’s to find this person,” said Sgt. Eddie Adamson with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are on the hunt for the person pretending to be a deputy and pulling over women. This week alone, the man has pulled over at least two women.

On Monday WREG told you about a woman who admitted having a weird feeling while complying with the fake deputy, who was wearing a green shirt that said St. Francis County Undercover.

“Regardless the motive, it’s a felony offense. Whether he’s fixated with law enforcement and wanting to be one is irrelevant to the situation.”

On Wednesday, it appears the poser tried to pull off the charade again, by pulling over a woman who was driving along highway 1 around 3 p.m.

The impostor told her he pulled her over because she ran a stop sign, but there are no stop signs in the area. In total, she was on the side of the road for 45 minutes.

“We believe it’s the same person. Same vehicle description, which is a Charger ’06-’10 model.”

The man is described as an older white man with black hair and gray streaks.

Sarah Williams says if a white Charger gets behind her, she’s not taking any chances.

“Like I told my friends, if I get stopped like that he’s going to the police station with me because I’m going straight to the police station,” she said. “Even if you have your lights flashing, you’re going to the real police station with me.”

Williams says at the end of the day, she’d rather be safe than sorry.