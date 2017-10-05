Report: Marion Schools lockdown lifted after nearby shooting

MARION, Ark. — All Marion School District campuses except Avondale were placed on lockdown at 11:03 Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the district.

The precaution was lifted a few minutes later, and all students and employees were safe, according to the post.

The lockdown was called because of a nearby shooting.

According to a West Memphis officer, guns were pulled in a road-rage incident near Marion High School. There was no active shooter at any school.