Otis Sanford: Corker continues to sound the alarm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Bob Corker continues to be the most sought after voice on Capitol Hill for his assessment of where the Trump administration is taking the country.

Corker is always eager to oblige.

His candor stands in contrast with other Republican leaders who duck and dodge whenever they`re asked about the many controversies surrounding President Donald Trump.

The latest salvo from Corker came on Wednesday when reporters asked for his thoughts about the ongoing rift between President Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. Without hesitation, Corker said Tillerson is one of three cabinet members helping to separate the country from chaos.

He clearly implied that the three men are the only ones working to insure that the nation's international policies are sound and coherent.

Corker added that Tillerson is obviously frustrated by a lack of support from the White House.

It was a jaw-dropping critique of the president by an influential senator who has announced he will not seek another term next year.

The President's loyal supporters will continue to dismiss the criticism, but Corker is performing an important public service with honest assessments about the chaos that has defined this administration since day one.

No, this is not fake news or just another liberal attack.

This is Tennessee's hardworking and thoughtful Republican senator sounding the alarm about a President that continues to do more harm than good.