Next steps in Memphis Zoo parking project announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The next steps in the zoo’s parking lot project has officially been announced by the City of Memphis.
On Thursday, the city introduced the members of a new advisory team made up of city leaders and representatives from the Memphis Zoo, Overton Park Conservancy, Levitt Shell, Overton Park Alliance and Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare.
In the coming weeks the 10- member team will take part in an introductory meeting, learning all about the design process and parameters for the project as well as review three concept plans.
After this meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide its feedback. That input along with the feedback from the city and the advisory team will be sent to the design team, who will then present their concepts at the second advisory meeting.
It’s the advisory team’s responsibility to select the best plan for the City of Memphis.
A public information meeting will be held several weeks later to present the selected plan to the general public.
Citizens wishing to provide feedback now can do so by emailing zooparkinginfo@caissaps.com.
The dates for each of the meetings have not been set.
The Advisory Team:
- Jack Stevenson, City of Memphis, Division of Engineering, who is serving as project
manager for this project
- Mike Flowers, City of Memphis, Division of Parks and Neighborhoods
- Kyle Veazey, City of Memphis, Communications
- Chuck Brady, Memphis Zoo
- John Conroy, Memphis Zoo
- Tina Sullivan, Overton Park Conservancy
- Eric Barnes, Overton Park Conservancy
- Anne Pitts, Levitt Shell
- Mary Wilder, Overton Park Alliance
- Cato Johnson, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare