Next steps in Memphis Zoo parking project announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The next steps in the zoo’s parking lot project has officially been announced by the City of Memphis.

On Thursday, the city introduced the members of a new advisory team made up of city leaders and representatives from the Memphis Zoo, Overton Park Conservancy, Levitt Shell, Overton Park Alliance and Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare.

In the coming weeks the 10- member team will take part in an introductory meeting, learning all about the design process and parameters for the project as well as review three concept plans.

After this meeting, the public will have the opportunity to provide its feedback. That input along with the feedback from the city and the advisory team will be sent to the design team, who will then present their concepts at the second advisory meeting.

It’s the advisory team’s responsibility to select the best plan for the City of Memphis.

A public information meeting will be held several weeks later to present the selected plan to the general public.

Citizens wishing to provide feedback now can do so by emailing zooparkinginfo@caissaps.com.

The dates for each of the meetings have not been set.

The Advisory Team:

Jack Stevenson, City of Memphis, Division of Engineering, who is serving as project

manager for this project

manager for this project Mike Flowers, City of Memphis, Division of Parks and Neighborhoods

Kyle Veazey, City of Memphis, Communications

Chuck Brady, Memphis Zoo

John Conroy, Memphis Zoo

Tina Sullivan, Overton Park Conservancy

Eric Barnes, Overton Park Conservancy

Anne Pitts, Levitt Shell

Mary Wilder, Overton Park Alliance

Cato Johnson, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare