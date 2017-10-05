Marsha Blackburn announces bid for U.S. Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn announced Thursday she is running for the Senate seat being vacated by Bob Corker.

The Brentwood Republican made her announcement in a video. In it she says:

I’m Marsha Blackburn. I’m a hard core, card carrying Tennessee conservative. I’m politically incorrect, and proud of it.

So, let me just say it like it is: The fact that our Republican majority in the U.S. Senate can’t overturn Obamacare, or will not overturn Obamacare…it’s a disgrace.

Too many Senate Republicans act like Democrats. Or worse. And that’s what we have to change.

She touted her support for a wall on the border with Mexico and says “bring it on” to opponents on “the left” who call her a “wingnut.”

Blackburn, who represents Tennessee’s 7th District that stretches from Hardeman County to Franklin on the outskirts of Nashville, was elected in 2002. She was a member of President Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.

Gov. Bill Haslam recently decided against a run for Corker’s Senate seat. Corker announced last month he would not seek re-election but hasn’t announced his plans.