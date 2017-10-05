Man found guilty in Parkway Village attempted first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old accused in the 2013 attempted first-degree murder of a teen in Parkway Village has been found guilty of the crime.

Testimony in court revealed Jacquez Russell made an undisclosed remark to the 15-year-old boy as he was entering a store in the 4000 block of Knight Arnold Road near Getwell.

Several minutes later as the victim was leaving, Russell opened fire, striking the teen in the hip. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Several other shots hit a nearby home, but thankfully no one was inside, police said.

A jury also found the defendant guilty of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.