Hickory Hill Community Center: Building stronger citizens and communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A quiet place to stretch, meditate and practice Yoga. It's just one of the many things guests can take advantage of at the Hickory Hill Community Center.

"We are an open door," said Angela Hill. "If it's anything that you want to see that we are not offering then definitely come and tell us."

Check the list first. There are literally dozens of things to do and they are all free.

"So what we try with the centers is to expose people. So a lot of people may interested in bird watching. We can have a bird watching class."

There's also aerobics, water aerobics and swimming classes, and a weight room with everything you need to get in or stay in shape.

"They can get a lot of activities when it comes to the community center," said Hill.

For those looking to play sports, there's also an adult free play each afternoon. Anyone working a shift is invited to come play.

"You get your team together, you play, and we just kind of fellowship together at that time."

If you're more into relaxing a bit, there are art classes, ceramics classes and you can learn to crochet.

"We have Bible study, we have reading groups, we have all of those things that happen in the community center for free."

The center also has activities after school for students. The Star Program focuses on sports, tutoring, arts and reading. It offers students a place of refuge.

"The guys and girls that play in our adult league they come back and mentor our kids. They expose them to jobs at FedEx. Some of them are doctors, lawyers."

There are 24 community centers across Memphis that are open year round. All of them offer a variety of programs and resources to build stronger citizens and stronger communities.