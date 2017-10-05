× Father recounts finding young daughter with gunshot wound after she got hold of gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s something we hear all too often: a child getting their hands on a gun and accidentally shooting themselves.

Now one father is talking about what happened to his 4-year-old little girl who got ahold of a weapon inside their Fox Meadows home.

New on News Channel 3 at 5, WREG’s Jessica Gertler sits down with the family for the first time since the shooting.

A family friend, Tami Montgomery, is planning an event to raise money for medical bills and raise gun safety awareness.

Learn about safe weapon storage options