× Deputies: Second woman pulled over by impersonator in St Francis County

ST FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A second incident of someone impersonating a St Francis County deputy has been reported to authorities.

The second incident reportedly happened Wednesday afternoon when a young driver was stopped on Highway 1 near the Highway 1 Bypass South of Forrest City. She was reportedly told she had run through a stop sign, but the victim later told authorities she knew that wasn’t the case.

After taking the driver’s information, the man stated she had a warrant out for her arrest and headed back to his car. When he returned, he stated he had taken care of the issue and let her go.

This is the second time this week deputies have issued an alert about a deputy impersonator.

In both cases the man was reportedly wearing a St Francis law enforcement shirt and driving a white Dodge Charger with blue lights on the grille with no markings.

If you get pulled over by this man, deputies say you should call 911 to verify it is an officer and then record the stop using a cell phone.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the St Francis County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 633-2611.