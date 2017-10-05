Authorities investigating early morning homicide off Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an early morning homicide just off of Stateline Road.

Initial reports indicated the 20-year-old victim was inside a car at the Ashland Lakes Apartments around 3 a.m. when he was shot. Two individuals rushed him to the Olive Branch Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver and passenger were detained for questioning by Olive Branch.

Detectives are in the process of collecting evidence, if any, from the car and the scene.

No suspect information is available.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.