Woman gunned down in McDonald’s drive-thru identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman tragically killed in a local fast food drive-thru has been identified by police.

Early Friday morning, Timeka Coleman and another victim were getting food at a McDonald’s on Winchester Road when a gold 4-door vehicle pulled up and began firing.

The man – bleeding from his gunshot wounds – ran to a Citgo across the street for help.

“He just was saying, ‘Call the police. I got shot,’” the clerk told us. “I was just so confused, I don’t know. I was scared really when I saw them.”

Meanwhile, McDonald’s employees rushed outside to try to help Coleman who had been hit multiple times. Both were taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspects were driving a gold, four-door Infiniti.

They’re asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.