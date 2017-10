Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and parents can now fill out a financial aid form that's critical for those seeking a higher education.

The FAFSA is now available online and you have a very limited time to apply.

Research showed nearly $3 billion in free federal grant money goes unclaimed each year, mainly due to incomplete or un submitted FAFSA forms.

College counselor Zachary Hansen talks about the three things you need to get right on your application.