Teacher indicted after being accused of inappropriately touching student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher is accused of bad behavior toward a student.

Reginald Huley, 34, is accused of touching an 18-year-old female student on her buttocks in two instances, sending her inappropriate messages and showing her a photo of his genitals.

He was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexual battery. He’s out on a $10,000 bond.

Huley is an in-school suspension teacher at Booker T. Washington High School, according to the district attorney’s office.