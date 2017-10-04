Ripley man charged with voter fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Ripley, Tennessee man was charged Tuesday with voter fraud in the November 2016 election.

Rupert Rogers, 54, was charged with improper registration or voting and false entries on voter documents. Rogers was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Rogers’ arrest came after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at the request of then- District Attorney General Michael Dunavant.

The TBI did not provide information on Rogers’ party affiliation.