Potts Camp school lockdown lifted after threat from parent

POTTS CAMP, Miss. — The Potts Camp middle and high school was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning because of a potential threat from a parent.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office said that a father had threatened his teenage daughter at gunpoint on Tuesday. The two have a history of domestic violence, authorities said.

The girl did not go to school today out of fear, but when school officials heard about the potential threat, they locked down the school.

The father and three others were arrested and taken to the Marshall County jail. They have not yet been identified and their charges are not known.

When they arrested the man, deputies said they found evidence that other people in the house had been smoking drugs.

The lockdown has since been lifted at the school.