Police: Suspect wanted for kidnapping, robbing delivery driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect accused of kidnapping a delivery driver then robbing him at gunpoint is now wanted by police.

The Iowa Steak Company employee told investigators the man approached him in the 3100 block of Thomas on August 24, saying he wanted to buy steaks. When the driver allowed the man into his truck, the suspect aimed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a nearby ATM.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the driver pulled up and withdrew cash.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If you can identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.