Police: Marion officer fired after alleged threats to ‘blow up’ academy

MARION, Ark. — Police say an east Arkansas police officer has been fired and is under investigation after alleged threats to “blow up” a law enforcement training academy in northeast Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday that 29-year-old Wisam “Troy” Algburi is under investigation for alleged threats to blow up the Black River Law Enforcement Training Academy at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.

Trooper Liz Chapman declined to say what the specific threat was, but said in an email that Algburi was dismissed from the academy on Friday after the alleged threat was made.

Marion Police Chief Gary Kelley told area reporters that Algburi was fired because he was dismissed from the academy.

Third District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce did not immediately return a phone call for comment.