Person of interest sought in South Cooper church fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are searching for a person of interest in a recent church fire on South Cooper Street.

Authorities said the blaze at First Congregational Church started before services on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Minutes before the fire started, surveillance video captured an individual walking southbound on Cooper Street at Walker Avenue and then continue onto Southern Avenue.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.