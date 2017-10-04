Peppertree Apartments remains a common spot for crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- If Peppertree Apartments sounds familiar, there's a reason.

AS WREG reports time and time again, the Whitehaven apartment complex is a common spot for crime.

MPD's crime analysis on Peppertree shows between August 2016 and August 2017, officers were called 391 times.

"It's also a good sign, because it means everyone is picking up the phone and calling," said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

She said she and her staff have kept a close eye on the complex for years.

She also said data shows violent, random crime has decreased while domestic violence and criminal trespassing reports increased.

"There's still issues there. It's still not a 100 percent perfectly safe place for residents, but they are making progress," said Weirich.

Progress she's seen since 2015 when MPD reported more than 1,000 calls from murder to drugs at the complex. It triggered city leaders to hold town hall meetings and notify the feds.

Peppertree management teamed up with Safeways, a group that helps make apartments safer, and claimed they fixed lighting and fences and hired a new security firm — efforts that have kept the place running.

"The last thing we want to do is shut down an apartment complex and put men, women and children out on the streets," said Weirich.

Many residents told us safety hasn't improved.

"I'd rather be homeless than stay over here," said one resident, who asked us to hide his face in fear of retaliation. "Every 30 minutes police or something coming through here, because something is going on."

He went on to say, "They got security, but people still getting robbed."

WREG reached out to the apartment's owner, but we have yet to hear back.