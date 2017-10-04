Pauley Perrette confirms departure from NCIS

LOS ANGELES — Pauley Perrette, the actress who plays fan favorite Abby Sciuto on the hit CBS show NCIS, has announced she will soon by leaving the show.

“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MADE AT ME!)” the actress posted on social media.

She said the decision was made last year and hoped fans will continue to love her character.

“I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

“I love her as much as you do,” Perrette added.

Perrette has been a regular on the CBS show since its first season.

