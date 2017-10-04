Movie filming here in Memphis needs extras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to be in a movie? A new film being shot right here in Memphis is seeking extras from the local community.

The Brian Banks Story depicts the true story of a high school football player who was wrongly imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. His conviction was finally overturned in 2012 and he went on to play in the NFL for the Atlanta Falcons.

It’s being directed by Tom Shadyac, who lives in Memphis and teaches at the University of Memphis.

This Friday, October 13, the crew is scheduled to film a football scene at Whitehaven High School and they need extras to be fans in the stands. Filming will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the high school football stadium located at 4851 Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Extras will need to wear football fan attire in green and gold, or dress as if attending a football game.

There will also be free raffles for cash prizes, giveaways, free parking, snacks and other entertainment.

Those interested should register ahead of time by emailing bbmovieextras@gmail.com. Extras under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, or bring a signed permission slip.

