Memphis Fire: Arson caused blaze at shooting victim’s home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis firefighters had to put out a small fire at a Hickory Hill where a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Meadow Valley Drive East about 30 minutes after police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the shooting.

A man who lives across the street said the shooting victim showed up at his house saying he had been shot and needed help.

Fire officials said as their crews were leaving the scene they noticed smoke coming from the victim’s house.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it did any real damage. Fire officials determined someone intentionally set the fire at multiple points inside the home.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital after injuring his back, but he has since been released.

“That’s bad. I mean, he’s a good guy. I just see him coming in and out. We never have nothing on this street. It’s always quiet. It was shocking that that happened this morning,” neighbor Levette Peters said about the victim.

So far, police have not released a description of the suspect or the victim’s condition.

If you know anything about the arson, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.