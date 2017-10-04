× Meet the canine with the world’s longest tongue

SOUTH DAKOTA — Mochi ‘Mo’ Rickert has got the competition licked.

The eight-year-old St Bernard from South Dakota was recently recognized by Guinness World Records as the canine with the longest tongue.

Mo’s tongue was a whopping 7.3 inches long.

Owners Craig and Carla Rickert said they adopted this peanut butter lover from Big Dogs Huge Paws rescue home and couldn’t be happier.

“Mo is resilient, comical, loving and eternally grateful and loyal to us — her forever family,” Carla told Guinness World Records.

“It still does not seem real! Mochi is so humble, she never brags or boasts but I know that she is as proud of her new record as we are,” she added.

The previous record was held by a Pekingese named Puggy whose tongue measured 4.5 inches.