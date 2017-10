MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was located near a local elementary school.

According to police, they received a call of a man down from the 3300 block of Keystone. The victim was sitting in a car and was reportedly dead by the time they arrived.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Keystone Elementary is near the crime scene.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.