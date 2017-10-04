Lee Harris entering Shelby County mayor’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Lee Harris of Memphis has announced he is entering the 2018 race for Shelby County mayor.

Harris, a Democrat who was elected to state office in 2014, is a law professor at University of Memphis and was previously a Memphis City Council member. He attended city schools and received his law degree from Yale University.

Current county Mayor Mark Luttrell is term limited from running for the office again. Primary elections are set for May 1 next year, with the general election Aug. 2.

Harris joins Sidney Chism on the Democratic side of the ballot.

Three Republicans have declared their interest in the seat: County Trustee David Lenoir, County Commissioner Terry Roland and Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos.