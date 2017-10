MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating an overnight homicide at a Frayser group home.

According to police, an employee was shot multiple times around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Greendale Avenue.

He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in extremely critical condition where he later died.

No suspect information was released.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.