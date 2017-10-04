Fire reported at Hickory Hill shooting scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MFD firefighters battled a small fire at a home in Hickory Hill early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Meadow Valley Drive East — about 30 minutes after police responded to a shooting at the same address.

Police say a man was shot several times in front of the home. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center — but so far, police haven’t released his condition.

Witnesses say smoke started coming from the home about 30 minutes after police arrived.

