Final day of Go Jim Go’s 2017 ride runs across Memphis and Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Go Jim Go’s last day for 2017 is running in Memphis and Shelby County today. News Channel 3 meteorologist Jim Jaggers and his core riders are tired but finishing strong for the school children, businesses, and people who want to donate to support Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Tonight you can watch our live telethon from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at LeBonheur.

If you would like to help Le Bonheur yourself, click here to visit our donation page.

All day long, we’ll be posting videos from schools and other stops along with the way. You can see them first on the Go Jim Go Facebook page. Be sure and follow that page to get all the updates from this year’s ride, including behind the scenes photos and videos you won’t see anywhere else!

This page may take a moment to load all the embedded videos, so please be patient.

Special Announcement from HTWO Water

Final Sonic lunch for 2017

Kingsbury Elementary

Willow Oaks Elementary

Overton High

St Agnes Academy

HTWO Water with Mary Conley

Landers Ford

Go Jim Go is a six day telethon on wheels featuring Jim Jaggers, WREG News Channel 3 Meteorologist. Jim and the Go Jim Go Cycling Team ride 333 miles throughout the region raising money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. Since its inception, Go Jim Go has raised more than $2 million.

Anything that matters to children, matters to Le Bonheur. Everything we do gives each child they serve a chance to enjoy a healthier and safer childhood.

Recognized among the nation’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” by U.S. News & World Report for seven consecutive years, Le Bonheur is always on the side of children, advocating on their behalf so it can provide them with the care they need. They are a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care.

It’s been that way since they opened in 1952. They’ve mattered to children every day since. In fact, on opening day, the front door key was tied to a balloon which was then released, signifying that the Le Bonheur would never be closed to the children and families of the Mid-South.

From the ordinary bumps and sniffles of childhood to its most life-altering extremes, Le Bonheur Children’s is prepared for whatever a child’s life might throw at them.

To learn more about Le Bonheur, click here.