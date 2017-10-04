Explosion reported at East Tennessee chemical plant

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Residents near a chemical manufacturing facility in East Tennessee are being urged to stay indoors and turn off their air conditioning after an explosion Wednesday morning.

Eastman Chemical Company reported a “process upset” in the coal gasification area of its Kingsport site that created a loud noise and plume of smoke around 10 a.m.

The company says no injuries were reported, but employees were sheltered in place out of caution.

The company expects to have an assessment by 3 p.m. on whether the shelter in place advisory will be lifted.