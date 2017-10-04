Escaped inmate from Coahoma County apprehended in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A fourth inmate who escaped from the Coahoma County Jail back in August was taken into custody in Desoto County, Mississippi.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Marshals and the Horn Lake Police Department began a massive search for Marquis Stevenson after he was spotted in the area of Hurt and Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

Several hours later, they found him hiding in a shed in the Desoto Village neighborhood.

Coahoma County deputies said workers were doing a routine check at the facility when they noticed four inmates — Stevenson, Cordarius Thomas, Percy Bryant and LeAndrew Booker — were missing.

WREG was told Stevenson was out on a $50,000 bond for murder when he was recently arrested again for an alleged statutory rape.

The three other inmates who escaped with Stevenson were taken into custody within a week of the jail break.