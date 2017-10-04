× 2 people in 70s killed, 2 teens critical after crash in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a car crash Wednesday in Collierville.

Police said two vehicles crashed around 4 p.m. on Poplar Avenue at Bray Station Road.

The two people who died on the scene were 74 and 75 years old, police said. The two people in the other vehicle, both 18 years old, were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Collierville Police is investigating the crash.