× 2 in critical condition after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in critical condition Wednesday night after gunfire erupted in Orange Mound.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Park Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the two victims were taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is at large, and police do not have a description.

If you know anything, call 528-CASH.