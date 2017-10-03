Wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of legendary sports commentator Lance Russell announced his passing early Tuesday morning on the wrestling icon’s Twitter page.

“Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!!”

Russell had reportedly been struggling with health issues.

On October 1, Russell’s son asked for thoughts and prayers, saying Russell was “really struggling.”

Fans, and friends, of the beloved sports caster expressed their sadness on social media.

My dear friend and greatest wrestling commentator ever, Lance Russell passed away this morning. I would have never been without him. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/bD4AlK5dsF — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) October 3, 2017

There are people far more qualified than I to pay tribute to @MemphisLance, but I must pay my respects. RIP #LanceRussell pic.twitter.com/gTKeYmA3Cz — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 3, 2017

Sad to hear of the passing of Lance Russell. He was a true legend who helped make Memphis TV the hottest in the country. #RIPLanceRussell — Bob Ryder (@brydertna) October 3, 2017

UCW would like to offer their condolences to the family of @MemphisLance, who sadly passed away this morning. #RIPLanceRussell — UCWPRO (@UCWPRO) October 3, 2017

When I was a kid I couldn’t wait to wake up Saturday mornings and watch Lance Russell and Dave Brown and @JerryLawler. One of the best..RIP #LanceRussell — John Watkins (@KCJohn) October 3, 2017