Wrestling commentator Lance Russell dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of legendary sports commentator Lance Russell announced his passing early Tuesday morning on the wrestling icon’s Twitter page.
“Hey All, wanted to share the sad news that dad passed away this morning. You all have been a blessing in this difficult time. Thank You!!!”
Russell had reportedly been struggling with health issues.
On October 1, Russell’s son asked for thoughts and prayers, saying Russell was “really struggling.”
Fans, and friends, of the beloved sports caster expressed their sadness on social media.
