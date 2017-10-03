West Tennessee man ID’d as person killed in military plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Tennessee man was one of two people killed in a military plane crash on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the family.

So far, Naval Air Training has not officially identified the victims in Sunday’s crash of a T-45 aircraft. An instructor and student pilot were on board.

But state Rep. Ron Gant identified the local airman as Ensign Wallace Burch. Burch’s Facebook page lists his hometown as Memphis.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Ensign Wallace Burch,” Gant wrote in a social media post. “He died serving our country, a sacrifice none should take for granted. Ensign Burch, a West Tennessean that excelled in a field that many only dream of. A fighter pilot and naval aviator from a family of military service members, Wallace Burch has the designation of American Hero. We are praying for Wallace’s father, Fayette Countian Dr. Will Burch and entire family. God bless the Burch family and prayers for their healing.

The aircraft was flying out of the Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi, when it crashed, killing two.

According to the Navy, the air wing was training in the Tellico Plains area of the Cherokee National Forest in East Tennessee.