TSA to implement new security measure at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration will soon be implementing new security measures at Memphis International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, electronics larger than a cellphone must be removed from carry-on bags and placed in its own bin, similarly to how computers have been processed through security checkpoints for years.

The new step allows agents to get a better x-ray image of the device, resolve alarms and stop any threat that presents itself at checkpoint, the agency said.

“TSA must constantly enhance its security procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats,”said TSA spokesman Mark Howell. “TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security and we appreciate the cooperation of the traveling public in this endeavor.”

The new security measures do not apply to TSA Pre Check travelers.

As always, passengers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before their flight to make their way through security.