Tennessee killer who stabbed ex 47 times eligible for parole

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man convicted of stabbing his ex-wife 47 times is now eligible for parole after a jury failed to come to an agreement on sentencing.

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel only the jury can sentence a defendant to life without parole. So, when the foreman declared a deadlock in court on Monday, the judge was forced to impose the 51-year sentence with parole.

It comes as a relief to the defense who begged them to show their client, Tyler Enix, mercy after they found him guilty of murdering his ex-wife, Kimberly Enix in 2015.

The couple divorced in April 2015, but were still involved in an off-again, on-again relationship. By October, text and social media messages showed that Kimberly was ready to seek out other relationships, angering her former husband.

After the revelation, Tyler reportedly asked Kimberly if he could come over, saying he wanted to give her some money, but things quickly escalated.

As his little girl watched, he stabbed his ex 47 times. An investigator with the Knoxville Police Department told the jury the victim tried to crawl away from her attacker as she was repeatedly stabbed in the back, chest and neck.

Tyler fled with the child to Ohio where he was eventually taken into custody by police.

He was convicted on murder charges Friday. He is scheduled to be back in court in November for sentencing on aggravated robbery charges.