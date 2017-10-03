2 women accused of beating man over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thelma Burrough, 52, and Felicia Bankston, 25, are locked up after a big brawl involving children in Binghampton.

Police say the victim was knocked out. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered hemorrhaging on the brain.

Officers say they quickly found out the fight happened on given street.

Police say when they got to the scene on Given Avenue, they found evidence scattered across the lawn and several people in the house.

Police say they arrested Burrough, Bankston and a juvenile for aggravated assault in concert.

Witnesses told them this all started because the victim reportedly owed Bankston’s mother $5. Witnesses say the group ganged up on the victim and then punched and kicked him repeatedly in the head.

Someone on the block called 911.

No one in the house would talk to us or tell us what exactly happened. Neighbors kept quiet too, claiming they don’t even know the women down the street.

“I didn’t see nothing. I didn’t know what was going on!”

All they know is several officers showed up Monday afternoon and then came back and knocked on their doors early Tuesday morning searching for more clues.

“Somebody’s coming to knock on my door in the morning,” a neighbor said. “He asked about some fight.”

Police say the victim went into surgery but is expected to be OK.