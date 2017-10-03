Memphis pet getting care he desperately needs after being found overheated, barely alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One Memphis pet is now getting the care he desperately needs after he was found overheated and barely alive on the side of the road. A good Samaritan contacted the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and deputies took little "Izak" to The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Meet Izak, a cute Shitzu mix with lots of personality. Today he's getting spoiled by the staff at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County, but life wasn't always so great. In fact, less than two weeks ago...

"He was found running stray just on the side of the road, it didn't seem like he belong to a specific home or anything like that," said Audrey Chaney, the Humane Society's PR and marketing specialist. "If that were the case, we would be pursuing cruelty charges."

A good Samaritan called the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, and that person might've saved his life.

"There's a very good chance he wouldn't have lived because he was without food or water, his hair was extremely overgrown and his body temperature was going up," said Chaney.

Chaney says the little pup was also severely matted.

"Once we shaved his leg, he had maggots in that wound," said Chaney. "His toenails were so overgrown he was actually trying to walk on the top of his feet, and unfortunately he had a large wound underneath one of his front legs once we removed all that fur so some of the skin started coming off as well."

"We immediately bandaged his leg and performed hydrotherapy," said Chaney.

Which little Izak receives daily.

"It's essentially just washing those wounds, get all of the scrapes and the extra blood off so that new skin can start to heal," said Chaney. "After that we bandage it and apply and ointment and antibiotics. "

Today he's healing really well, his personality is coming out and he's cuteness is overwhelming.

"He's so happy to be around people and so happy to feel the love that he's been missing," said Chaney.

Chaney says Izak needs extensive dental work. Once that's done and his leg is healed in about four to six weeks, he will move to the adoption floor. If you're interested, The Humane Society has an application process before you can take the pup home, and they will be updating us when Izak is ready to find his forever home.