Law enforcement searching for escaped inmate in Horn Lake

Posted 2:43 pm, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 02:56PM, October 3, 2017

Authorities search Horn Lake, Mississippi for an escaped inmate on Tuesday.

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Law enforcement officials Tuesday afternoon were combing the area for the last of four inmates who escaped the Coahoma County Jail in August.

According to Coahoma County authorities, the inmate is Marquis Stevenson, who was out on bond for murder charges when he was arrested and charged with statutory rape.

A $2,500 reward was being offered for information leading to his capture.

Coahoma inmate escapeeThe other three escaped inmates were apprehended within a few days.

U.S. Marshals, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department and Horn Lake Police are on the scene searching for the suspect. A command post is being set up at the Wal-Mart in Horn Lake, authorities said.

