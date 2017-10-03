Grizzlies beat Magic to open preseason

MEMPHIS, Tenn-In their 2017 preseason opener, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Magic 92-84 on Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies struggled to gain a significant lead throughout the game shooting 40 percent from the field to the Magic’s 36.4 percent. However, with 4:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, Memphis went on a 6-0 run over the next 2:42 to push the score to 90-80 and tie their largest lead of the game.

Mario Chalmers posted 13 of his game-high 19 points in the first half and shot 7-of-10 from the field. Jarell Martin also scored in double figures, contributing 16 points and four rebounds while Wade Baldwin put up eight points and six rebounds.

–grizzlies.com–